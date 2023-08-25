Letter: We need to mitigate climate-change disasters

It is time to focus on prevention and mitigation, or more and bigger climate-related disasters will come. The question is, “How much will it cost to NOT do anything to mitigate these disasters?”

Mitigation of the climate-related disasters coming our way is complicated, inconvenient and expensive. Yet it is cheaper and less intrusive to prevent these disasters than to pay for them after — and people don’t die or have their livelihoods and homes vanish. It is not just the Legislature or the utilities that are to blame — it is all of us who feel complacent that it will never happen to us.

Everyone needs to become an activist and demand that state and federal government invest in changing our infrastructure to keep us safe and functioning in the future. We cannot avoid all negative events, but maybe we can reduce their severity and disruptiveness.

Ann Marten

Kailua

