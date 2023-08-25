Off The News: The rebirth of Varona Village

Both the aging plantation homes and surviving “tenants of record” at former Oahu Sugar plantation settlement Varona Village are nearly 30 years older, but a plan to redevelop the 24 acres and transfer ownership of homes to tenants has been revived.
The effort has languished since the mid-1990s, sidetracked in part by housing official Michael Kahapea’s grift of $5.6 million from Honolulu housing funds and the ensuing dissolution of the city Department of Housing and Community Development. In 2013, a Honolulu City Council working group began inching forward on the project again — and on Tuesday, Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced it would go forward.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.