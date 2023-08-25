comscore On the Move: Atlas Insurance Agency | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Atlas Insurance Agency

  • Today
  Katherine Shofran

    Katherine Shofran

  Darren Shigemura

    Darren Shigemura

  Tracie Akai

    Tracie Akai

Atlas Insurance Agency has added three new people to its team:

>> Darren Shigemura has been appointed as vice president of compliance and operations. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and chartered property casualty underwriter, certified risk manager, certified insurance consultant and management liability insurance specialist designations.

>> Katherine Shofran has been hired as AOAO account manager I of lines operations. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing from the Shidler College of Business, University of Hawaii at Manoa.

>> Tracie Akai has been hired as senior risk consultant of Client Consulting Services. She holds an Associate in Science in business management from Windward Community College and the construction health and safety technician designation.

