UH soccer team downs Sacramento State

The Hawaii women’s soccer team got its first win of the season in convincing fashion with a 3-1 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine (1-1-1) scored at 3:45 on an own goal, Mia Foster converted a penalty kick at 41:05 and Brynn Mitchell found the back of the net at 64:59 off an assist from Cate Sheahan.

Teysha-Rey Spinney-Kuahuia, a Kealakehe graduate, scored off an assist from Ariana Scholten at 87:43 for the Hornets (0-2-1).

Boxers to square off at Summer Sizzler

Boxers on teams from the mainland, neighbor islands and Oahu will compete Saturday in the 2023 Hawaii Summer Sizzler Boxing Fest at Palolo Gym.

In addition to clubs from Montana and Washington, Southside Boxing Club from Kihei and Central Maui Boxing Club of Kahului will represent the Valley Isle, which was devastated by the Aug. 8 wildfires.

“Maui coaches told me this is a first and necessary step back toward normalcy for many of these athletes and their families,” Palolo Boxing head coach and event organizer Joel Kim said.

Admission will be $20 at the door, which opens at 4:30 p.m. The event begins at 5 p.m.

There will be a silent 10 count for the Lahaina community and for revered Hawaii boxing official Hubert Minn, who died in July.

Street parking is limited but free. Parking will be available at Jarrett Middle School for a fee.

UHH, Chaminade volleyball win openers

The Hawaii Hilo and Chaminade women’s volleyball teams got their seasons off to good starts at the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge on Thursday in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Isabella Hadaller had 13 kills and three aces and Taylor Tullo added 11 kills as Hawaii Hilo beat Alaska Fairbanks 25-22, 25-20, 25-23.

Mahala Ka’apuni finished with 17 kills and Greta Corti added 16 as Chaminade beat Alaska Fairbanks 20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19.