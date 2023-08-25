Scoreboard – August 25, 2023

CALENDAR

Today

FOOTBALL

Non-League: Damien at Kauai, 4 p.m.; Bonita Vista (Calif.) vs. Kalani, 5 p.m. at Kaiser; Kamehameha at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

ILH Division I: Pac-Five at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

OIA Division I: Kapolei at Waipahu;

Kailua at Castle; Nanakuli at Farrington. Games start at 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Pearl City at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaiian Airlines

Rainbow Wahine Classic, San Diego vs. Oregon, 4:45 p.m.; Northwestern vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

Non-League: Moanalua at Punahou,

3 p.m.; Mililani at Radford, 6 p.m.

OIA Division I: Campbell at Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. McKinley,

6 p.m. at Roosevelt.

SOCCER

College women: Sacramento State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaiian Airlines

Rainbow Wahine Classic, Oregon vs. Northwestern, 4:45 p.m.; San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

VOLLEYBALL

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 25-18,

25-12, 25-14

Girls JV

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 25-27,

25-11, 15-13

SOCCER

COLLEGE

Exhibitions

At Vulcan Soccer Field

Wednesday

Men

Hawaii Hilo 3, Multnomah 2. Goal

scorers—UHH: Shawn Clarke (4:43),

Gabriel Gallardo (50:58, PK; 65:45). Mult: Jaime Cantalejo de Dios (36:05),Camilo Vegara (79:34, PK).

Women

Hawaii Hilo 7, Multnomah 0. Goal

scorers—Teani Arakawa (0:46, 14:05, 48:28, 50:59), Filippa Graneld (25:34), Zariah Nogales (31:07), Adree Johnson (36:07).