Scoreboard – August 25, 2023

CALENDAR
Today
FOOTBALL
Non-League: Damien at Kauai, 4 p.m.; Bonita Vista (Calif.) vs. Kalani, 5 p.m. at Kaiser; Kamehameha at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.
ILH Division I: Pac-Five at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.
OIA Division I: Kapolei at Waipahu;
Kailua at Castle; Nanakuli at Farrington. Games start at 7:30 p.m.
OIA Division II: Pearl City at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Hawaiian Airlines
Rainbow Wahine Classic, San Diego vs. Oregon, 4:45 p.m.; Northwestern vs.
Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Non-League: Moanalua at Punahou,
3 p.m.; Mililani at Radford, 6 p.m.
OIA Division I: Campbell at Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.
OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. McKinley,
6 p.m. at Roosevelt.
SOCCER
College women: Sacramento State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Hawaiian Airlines
Rainbow Wahine Classic, Oregon vs. Northwestern, 4:45 p.m.; San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
VOLLEYBALL
BIIF
Wednesday
Girls Varsity
Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 25-18,
25-12, 25-14
Girls JV
Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 25-27,
25-11, 15-13
SOCCER
COLLEGE
Exhibitions
At Vulcan Soccer Field
Wednesday
Men
Hawaii Hilo 3, Multnomah 2. Goal
scorers—UHH: Shawn Clarke (4:43),
Gabriel Gallardo (50:58, PK; 65:45). Mult: Jaime Cantalejo de Dios (36:05),Camilo Vegara (79:34, PK).
Women
Hawaii Hilo 7, Multnomah 0. Goal
scorers—Teani Arakawa (0:46, 14:05, 48:28, 50:59), Filippa Graneld (25:34), Zariah Nogales (31:07), Adree Johnson (36:07).
