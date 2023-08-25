Hawaii women’s volleyball rallies over Northwestern in season opener

Amber Igiede led four players in double figures with 14 kills and the Hawaii women’s volleyball team rallied for a 18-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 15-7 win over Northwestern in the season opener for both teams tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 4,266 watched UH rally to win the final two sets to win its fourth consecutive home opener.

Igiede and fellow middle Kennedi Evans (six kills) were the only Rainbow Wahine to hit better than .200 in the match.

Riley Wagoner, whose final kill deflected off the head of a Northwestern player and landed in the stands, added 13 kills and sophomore Caylen Alexander had 12.

Freshman Tali Hakas, who started the match, had 10 kills and nine digs.

Hawaii continues the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic on Saturday night against No. 13 San Diego, which was swept by Oregon in Friday’s first match.