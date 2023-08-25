comscore Hawaii women’s volleyball rallies over Northwestern in season opener | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports Breaking | Top News

Hawaii women’s volleyball rallies over Northwestern in season opener

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Amber Igiede led four players in double figures with 14 kills and the Hawaii women’s volleyball team rallied for a 18-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 15-7 win over Northwestern in the season opener for both teams tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 4,266 watched UH rally to win the final two sets to win its fourth consecutive home opener.

Igiede and fellow middle Kennedi Evans (six kills) were the only Rainbow Wahine to hit better than .200 in the match.

Riley Wagoner, whose final kill deflected off the head of a Northwestern player and landed in the stands, added 13 kills and sophomore Caylen Alexander had 12.

Freshman Tali Hakas, who started the match, had 10 kills and nine digs.

Hawaii continues the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic on Saturday night against No. 13 San Diego, which was swept by Oregon in Friday’s first match.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hokule‘a to arrive in Seattle on Saturday

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up