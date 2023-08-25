Warriors football preview: Defensive back Cam Stone

The video was even more disheartening than the live performance.

In viewing — and reviewing — video of last year’s game against Wyoming, Hawaii coaches watched in frustration as the passing attack could not get past shutdown corner Cam Stone. On nine targets, Stone allowed three receptions for 9 yards.

And then surreality hit. In December, Stone entered the transfer portal. Several schools, including Hawaii, made contact. Stone remembered that October game in which the Warriors were defiant until the final whistle. “We won, but barely,” said Stone, who was impressed with his counterparts. “They were a young group. Now there’s a little more experience. I saw the promise in that group.”

Stone committed to UH, then enrolled for the spring semester. “It was the best move for me,” Stone said.

Stone, who can play safety and nickelback, is the starting cornerback opposite Virdel Edwards II. Each brings polar skill sets. Edwards, who is 6 feet 2 and 210 pounds, is a physical defender. Stone, who is 5-10 and 190 pounds, is fast (4.38 seconds over 40 yards) and clingy. In three seasons with Wyoming, Stone allowed one touchdown catch in 71 targets.

Stone said he has studied cornerbacks Asante Samuel Jr. of the Los Angeles Chargers and Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers. “They’re guys who are the same size as me who are capable of doing things people probably said they couldn’t at that size,” Stone said.

Stone grew up in Angleton, Texas, a 20-minute drive from Houston. While Houston offered big-city entertainment options, Stone preferred Angleton’s country-slow vibe. “I like to ride horses, fish, and do things like that,” he said. “I prefer the country side. I’m more of a peaceful person. It’s real laid back in the country.”

It was Rachel Epps’ wish to watch her son play football. But after a years-long battle with lupus, Epps died when Stone was 12, having never seen him play.

“Initially, I was supposed to play football for her,” Stone said. “I gave it a try, and I didn’t really like it. But my dad kept me in it. Eventually, I became good at it.”

As an Angleton High senior in 2019, he was named the 5A District 10 Utility Player of the Year. He chose to sign with Wyoming. “It was the biggest offer at the time,” Stone said. “I really felt I could play early. I just rolled with it.”

But during the first week of his first Wyoming training camp, Stone recalled, “I almost passed out because of the (7,165-foot) elevation. It took me a few days to get used to it.”

Since then, it has been his play that has been breathtaking. Last month, he was named to the All-Mountain West preseason first team. He also is on the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award as the country’s best defensive back.

Scouting Report

Last year’s secondary coaches Josh Brown and Abraham Elimimian departed during the offseason. Defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro will coach the safeties and Steve Irvin will work with the cornerbacks. Peter Manuma, who made 70 tackles as a grayshirt freshman, and Meki Pei, an ‘Iolani graduate who transferred after two seasons at Washington, are interchangeable hard-hitting safeties. Kona Moore, who had shown promise as Pei’s backup, will miss the season because of a knee injury. JoJo Forest can backup starting corners Virdel Edwards II and Cam Stone. Nickelback CJ Williams is considered a hybrid linebacker/safety, although he often will be assigned to a slotback.

At this position

Corners

23 Virdel Edwards II 6-2 210 Sr. Plano, Texas

0 Cam Stone 5-10 185 Sr. Angleton, Texas

8 JoJo Forest 5-11 175 Sr. Gardena, Calif.

14 Jaheim Wilson-Jones 5-11 170 So. Yuma, Ariz.

13 Caleb Brown 6-1 170 Jr. Anniston, Ala.

24 Devyn King 5-11 180- Sr. Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Safeties

1 Peter Manuma 6-0 190 So. ‘Ewa Beach

7 Meki Pei 5-11 185 Jr. Honolulu

25 Matagi Thompson 6-2 180 Fr. Honolulu

21 Justin Sinclair 5-10 185 Jr. East Palo Alto, Calif.

Nickels

9 CJ Williams 5-10 185 Jr. Concord, Fla.

28 Elijah Palmer 5-8 175 Fr. Las Vegas

27 Makana Meyer 5-9 175 Fr. Waipahu

20 Cam Bell 6-0 190 Sr. Pompana Beach, Fla.

