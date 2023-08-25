Warriors football preview: Defensive lineman Andrew Choi

For Andrew Choi, the creatures have formed good habits.

Versatility came from the Red Elephant, a Thai restaurant where he worked a year ago.

“It was my first job,” he said. “It was fun, a great atmosphere. The boss lady, Som, treated you like family over there.”

Choi was a server, waiter, busser, cleaner. “Whatever they needed,” he said. “Working as a server, I told myself that is something I’d never want to do. But I loved it. It was a good experience to do different things.”

As a D-end in the Rainbow Warriors’ four- or odd-man fronts, Choi is versatile in clogging the run gaps, bracketing the edge, looping into the backfield or occupying double blocks to open the way for swooping linebackers. “D-ends have to do a lot of things,” he said.

A dragon — which is etched into his skin — is symbolic of his rugged play. “I’ve always wanted this cool tattoo,” he said. “I like the energy it has and the meaning behind it, just the ferocious fierceness (of a dragon).”

The wild boar is the reward for preparation, patience and trapping, much like an opposing quarterback boxed into a collapsing pass pocket. Last year, Choi amassed three sacks, a quarterback hit and 13 hurries.

Choi has had a unique path to college football. He grew up in a bilingual house. (His parents, who were born and reared in South Korea, moved to Hawaii before Choi was born.) At 6 feet 1, Choi is 5 inches taller than his father but 2 inches shorter than older brother Zeno Choi, a former standout defensive lineman for the Warriors.

Choi began playing organized football when he was 11. “Zeno made me cry at my first practice ever,” Choi recalled. “He was yelling at me because I didn’t know the difference between a lineman and a skill player.”

Choi quickly learned the difference. “I was a lineman right off the bat,” he said. “I was one of the bigger kids, and I wasn’t that big.”

He starred at Kaiser High, just like his brother, and then joined the Warriors as a walk-on, also like Zeno. Off the field, the younger Choi, who earned a scholarship last year, is quick-witted and knee-slapping humorous. On the field, he is quick-footed with pad-slapping moves.

“It’s a switch,” he said of his personality shifts. “I’ll always joke around when things are hard. I’ll try to be positive. But there’s a time, especially during games, when you have to be ready to roll. Physicality, that’s all it is. You have to be physical. You can’t be pushed around. You can’t be bullied. You have to assert yourself on the field.”

The Scouting Report

The Warriors were forced to restock — and reinforce — the front because of nose tackle Blessman Ta‘ala’s graduation and the uncertainty of 3-technique John “JT” Tuitupou’s appeal for a waiver to play this season. Washington transfer Kuao Peihopa, a former 4-star lineman from Kamehameha, has seized one interior spot. Daniel “Sauce” Williams, Anthony Sagapolutele, Fo‘i Sila and Ezra Evaimalo also are D-tackle considerations. Jonah Kahahawai-Welch has emerged as the top “dog” (the hybrid rush end/linebacker position). Wynden Ho‘ohuli, a second-generation Warrior who missed most of the 2022 season because of an injury, also is an aggressive pass rusher.

At this position

Ends

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown

6 Jonah Kahahawai-Welch 6-1 240 Sr. Kailua

96 Andrew Choi 6-1 250 Sr. Honolulu

12 Wynden Ho‘ohuli 6-3 240 So. Kapolei

51 Lesterlaisene Lagafuaina 6-4 255 Fr. Nu‘uuli, American Samoa

57 Jackie Johnson III 6-0 240 Honolulu

Tackles/Nose

58 Kuao Peihopa 6-3 290 So. Makakilo

95 Anthony Sagapolutele 5-11 265 Jr. Waimanalo

98 Fo‘i Sila 5-11 290 Sr. Kaneohe

69 Daniel “Sauce” Williams 5-11 330 Sr.

44 Aiden McComber 6-0 255 Fr. Las Vegas

--

