Warriors football preview: Offensive lineman Sergio Muasau

The Muasau family reinvented the wheel.
“There was this big tractor tire my father brought home from work,” offensive guard/center Sergio Muasau said. “We would do all kinds of stuff with it.”
From fifth grade through his senior year at Mililani, Muasau would use the tire for power and resistance training. “Tie a rope to us (and the tire) and just run with it,” he recalled. “Flipping the tire. Oh, it was heavy, very heavy. But once you get it down, it’s just muscle memory.”
His parents — Matt and Felisa — ran an efficient household. Everything was in order. “We always kept the house nice and clean,” Muasau said. “Now that I’m grown up, I’m so appreciative of it. My roommate (defensive lineman Ezra Evaimalo) is the same way. He’s a clean freak.”
The elder Muasaus believed the school bell only signaled halftime. After Mililani’s football practice, Muasau and his older brother, Darius, joined their father at Honowai Neighborhood Park for additional workouts. Back at home, the brothers hit the books.
“It was all about hard work,” Muasau said, “putting in the extra work that nobody else wanted to do. And making sure we put God first so that everything will fall in line.”
After a decorated career at Mililani, Muasau joined his older brother at UH in 2020. But after the 2021 season, Darius transferred to UCLA. Sergio, who appeared in only eight games in his first two UH seasons, opted to stay put.
“I didn’t want to play anywhere but here,” Muasau said. “I like it here. I didn’t see any reason to leave.”
Last year, Muasau broke into the O-line rotation, playing in 12 of 13 games, with five starts at center and two at guard. At 6 feet and 310 pounds, Muasau relies on strength — 405-pound bench, 646 squat — and leverage to strike taller defenders.
“I just love the feeling of being looked down on,” he said, “people thinking I can’t do something, and then I just go and show them. I just love that challenge.”
The Warriors’ offensive scheme allows him to pull as a guard or center.
“When you pull, you get to inflict your will against another man’s will,” Muasau said. “It’s one-on-one head up, the better technique wins. It’s not about size. The lower man (with leverage) wins all the time. … When you’re the center, you get to double-team (a defensive lineman). If you see somebody leaking through, you can clean him out. Man, I love it. It’s fun.”
The day after a game, the Muasaus go to grandmother Ivona Pascua’s house for her weekly feast. After eating, family night continues with board games. And in Monopoly, played by modified rules, Muasau faces a challenger greater than any football opponent. “When we play Monopoly,” Muasau said, “my mom always wins.”
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.