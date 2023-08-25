Warriors football preview: Offensive lineman Sergio Muasau

The Muasau family reinvented the wheel.

“There was this big tractor tire my father brought home from work,” offensive guard/center Sergio Muasau said. “We would do all kinds of stuff with it.”

From fifth grade through his senior year at Mililani, Muasau would use the tire for power and resistance training. “Tie a rope to us (and the tire) and just run with it,” he recalled. “Flipping the tire. Oh, it was heavy, very heavy. But once you get it down, it’s just muscle memory.”

His parents — Matt and Felisa — ran an efficient household. Everything was in order. “We always kept the house nice and clean,” Muasau said. “Now that I’m grown up, I’m so appreciative of it. My roommate (defensive lineman Ezra Evaimalo) is the same way. He’s a clean freak.”

The elder Muasaus believed the school bell only signaled halftime. After Mililani’s football practice, Muasau and his older brother, Darius, joined their father at Honowai Neighborhood Park for additional workouts. Back at home, the brothers hit the books.

“It was all about hard work,” Muasau said, “putting in the extra work that nobody else wanted to do. And making sure we put God first so that everything will fall in line.”

After a decorated career at Mililani, Muasau joined his older brother at UH in 2020. But after the 2021 season, Darius transferred to UCLA. Sergio, who appeared in only eight games in his first two UH seasons, opted to stay put.

“I didn’t want to play anywhere but here,” Muasau said. “I like it here. I didn’t see any reason to leave.”

Last year, Muasau broke into the O-line rotation, playing in 12 of 13 games, with five starts at center and two at guard. At 6 feet and 310 pounds, Muasau relies on strength — 405-pound bench, 646 squat — and leverage to strike taller defenders.

“I just love the feeling of being looked down on,” he said, “people thinking I can’t do something, and then I just go and show them. I just love that challenge.”

The Warriors’ offensive scheme allows him to pull as a guard or center.

“When you pull, you get to inflict your will against another man’s will,” Muasau said. “It’s one-on-one head up, the better technique wins. It’s not about size. The lower man (with leverage) wins all the time. … When you’re the center, you get to double-team (a defensive lineman). If you see somebody leaking through, you can clean him out. Man, I love it. It’s fun.”

The day after a game, the Muasaus go to grandmother Ivona Pascua’s house for her weekly feast. After eating, family night continues with board games. And in Monopoly, played by modified rules, Muasau faces a challenger greater than any football opponent. “When we play Monopoly,” Muasau said, “my mom always wins.”

The Scouting Report

To hone the X’s and O’s, co-offensive coordinator Roman Sapolu attended the XFL’s training facility in Texas. In particular, Sapolu met with Dennis McKnight, who was on the UH staff when June Jones first implemented the run-and-shoot offense in 1999. Sapolu, who coaches the O-line, was able to fine tune the footwork and punch during spring ball and training camp. Last year’s starting tackles completed their eligibility. But Ka‘ena Decambra, Houston transfer Josh Atkins and 6-8 Luke Felix-Fualalo, who joined the Warriors from Utah last year, have rotated at the two tackle spots. Center Eliki Tanuvasa has developed into the leader of the line.

Tackles

54 Josh Atkins 6-4 290 So. Arlington, Texas

78 Ka‘ena Decambra 6-3 300 So. Waianae

72 Luke Felix-Fualalo 6-8 310 Sr. Brisbane, Australia

64 Kauka Umiamaka 6-4 300 Sr. Kaneohe

Guards/Centers

61 Eliki Tanuvasa 6-2 300 Sr. Honolulu

66 Sergio Muasau 6-0 310 Jr. ‘Ewa Beach

51 Maurice Ta‘ala 6-1 315 Jr. Aua, American Samoa

52 Solo Vaipulu 6-2 280 Sr. Riverside, Calif.

58 Zhen Sotelo 6-3 305 So. Waianae

77 Arasi Mose 6-5 370 Sr. Honolulu

57 Ethan Spencer 6-1 295 Fr. Kailua

--

