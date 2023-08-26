Letter: Before or after: When to cut off electricity

Rather than ask, “Why wasn’t the electricity turned off after the fires began?” ask: “Why wasn’t the electricity turned off before the fires began when there was a real threat of wind damage to telephone poles and more?”

With all that’s going on in this world, a night or two without electricity is a small price to pay.

Candlelight is not recommended but can be romantic.

Matthew Bernstein

Waianae

