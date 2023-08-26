Letter: ‘Big Lie’ act would disenfranchise voters

Donald Trump has finally been indicted for his horrific attempt to destabilize our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s an important step toward accountability, but it’s hard to feel any relief when Republicans in Congress are even now actively trying to enshrine Trump’s crimes into law.

The American Confidence in Elections (ACE) Act should be called the Big Lie Act, since it will finish what Trump started: It would make it easier for dishonest politicians to challenge election results, increase the corporate and dark money influence in our elections, disenfranchise millions of voters and block states from running voter registration programs, and empower the spread of disinformation. It is custom-designed to help Trump regain power, despite his indictment.

We deserve and demand fair, free, and open elections, not shameless power grabs and endless Republican corruption.

Charles Cowley

Kakaako

