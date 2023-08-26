Letter: Government must do better to fight fires

My husband and I live near the Paradise Camp Fire site. Several of our friends lost their homes, the town has still not recovered fully, and many will not return. Although a downed power line may have caused Lahaina’s fire, similar to the Camp Fire, fire crews promptly put the fire out.

The fire in Paradise started on remote and steep terrain that was not easily accessible. Lahaina firefighters did not fully extinguish the first fire before issuing an “all clear” report, nor did they remove road barriers. The power company did not turn off power promptly. Sirens were not activated. Building codes did not require better fire-resistant roofs upon replacement. The town did not mow dry weeds next to streets and on hillsides near downtown. Water systems did not include water tank storage for emergency use. Hawaii Electric did not bury its lines, and bureaucrats held up utility rate increases to pay for fire mitigation improvements. Hawaii government workers and elected officials can and must do better.

Marcia Fritz

Sacramento

