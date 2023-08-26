comscore Chaminade, Hilo upset Alaska Anchorage women’s volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade, Hilo upset Alaska Anchorage women’s volleyball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • COURTESY CHAMINADE ATHLETICS Mahala Ka‘apuni

    COURTESY CHAMINADE ATHLETICS

    Mahala Ka‘apuni

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team upset No. 14 Alaska Anchorage 25-22, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22 in the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Friday.

The Silverswords (2-0) were led by a team-high 15 kills from Mahala Ka’apuni, while Ajack Malual added 12 with 11 digs. Nicole Blue led the Seawolves (0-2) with 18 kills.

The game was a rematch of last November’s West Regional quarterfinal match won by Chaminade in one of the biggest upsets in the NCAA Tournament, as Alaska Anchorage had been the region’s top seed.

In the second match of the night, the UH Hilo scored an upset of its own over the Seawolves, winning 28-26, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21.

Isabella Hadaller led the Vulcans (2-0) with 19 kills. Taylor Tullo added 17 with 13 digs. Blue led the Seawolves again with 19 kills and 19 digs.

