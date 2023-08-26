Pearl City’s defense does the job against Roosevelt

Pearl City stayed perfect early in the season Friday with a near-flawless performance by its defense.

Joseph Pomele had three sacks and a fumble recovery as the Chargers beat host Roosevelt 18-7 in an OIA Division II game.

“To be honest, I didn’t do anything special,” said Pomele, a defensive tackle. “The coaches just give the play and I just executed the play. Just did my job. The opportunity came my way and I took it.”

Pearl City’s defense stuffed running plays up the middle and was able to get pressure on Roosevelt’s quarterback. The Chargers finished with seven sacks.

“Our defense played really well. They gave us some opportunities for the offense,” Pearl City coach Robin Kami said.

Pearl City’s Trey Dacoscos started 7-for-16 for 56 yards and an interception, then went seven of his next 12 for 154 yards and a touchdown.

“We had a really slow start offensively, but we really picked it up after halftime,” Dacoscos said. “We had a lot of mistakes. This wasn’t a typical game for us.”

The game started with two turnovers on the first three plays.

Pearl City’s Josiah Calderon recovered a pooch kickoff at the Roosevelt 18 to open the game.

The Chargers lost 13 yards on an errant snap, then Dacoscos was intercepted by Izaiah Nakamura, who returned the ball 52 yards to the Chargers’ 22.

Pearl City (3-0, 2-0) scored first on a safety when Roosevelt was called for a holding penalty in the end zone with 1:02 to go in the first quarter.

Roosevelt (2-1, 1-1) had minus-3 yards of total offense in the first quarter, while Pearl City had 6 yards.

The Chargers took the free kick and scored on Shaedyn Quemado’s 3-yard run up the middle and Kahai Chang’s PAT kick, which made it 9-0 with 11:41 left in the second quarter. The big play of the drive was a 44-yard pass from Dacoscos to Derek Kusano on the final play of the first quarter.

The Chargers had four sacks in the first half, including two by Pomele.

Pearl City gained 75 yards and Roosevelt had minus-12 before halftime. The Rough Riders’ longest play from scrimmage in 19 first-half plays was 5 yards.

The Chargers scored on the opening drive of the second half on a 40-yard pass from Dacoscos to Kusano, which made it 15-0 with 9:07 left in the third.

“I was just extending the play. For him to go downfield and make a play after catching the ball, all credit goes to him,” Dacoscos said.

Roosevelt got within 15-7 on Dayten Tilton’s 1-yard run and Journey DePeralta’s PAT kick with 6:34 remaining in the third.

The Rough Riders’ Bobby Sousa blocked a 33-yard field-goal attempt with 10:09 remaining in the game.

Pearl City’s Pomele recovered a fumble deep in Roosevelt territory, which led to a 31-yard field goal by Chang with 8:50 remaining to make it 18-7.

Roosevelt had a second-and-goal from the 1, then committed two consecutive false-start penalties. The drive ended when Calderon stripped the ball from Roosevelt quarterback Ioane Kamanao, and the Chargers’ Liam Castro Perry recovered the ball with 6:50 remaining.

“The goal-line stand was big,” Kami said. “That was good momentum for us. If they had scored it would have been tough.”

Kamehameha 27, Waianae 15

Jevin Bolos-Reyes threw for a touchdown and ran for another, helping the visiting Warriors defeat the Seariders.

Bolos-Reyes completed five of seven passes for 123 yards, and added 69 yards on the ground. Moe Passi added 90 rushing yards and a touchdown for Kamehameha.

Kalani 28, Bonita Vista (Calif.) 6

Sonny Iaea rushed for two scores and Kynan McCartney passed for a pair of touchdowns as the Falcons defeated the Barons at Kaiser.

Iaea scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and a 14-yarder in the third quarter. McCartney tossed a 12-yard scoring pass to Silas Soberano and a 1-yarder to Jordan Amalato in the third.

Iaea rushed 11 times for 67 yards, and McCartney finished 15 of 20 for 145 yards for the Falcons.

Farrington 40, Nanakuli 0

Sitani Mikaele rushed 15 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns as the host Governors routed the Golden Hawks.

Mikaele scored on runs of 48, 80 and 17 yards.

Farrington’s Marcus Moreno threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Chansen Smith and scored on a 5-yard run. The Governors’ defense got into the scoring column on Kilinahe Aki’s 42-yard interception return.

Moreno finished 6-for-11 for 123 yards.

Nanakuli’s Kanoa Torres was 19-for-35 for 153 yards. The Golden Hawks finished with minus-20 rushing yards.

‘Iolani 41, Pac-Five 0

CJ Villanueva completed 17 of 21 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns as the host Raiders beat the Wolfpack.

Villanueva threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Jones Vierra, a 24-yarder to Keon Preusser and an 11-yarder to Kekama Kane in the first half.

Ronin Fanelli rushed for two touchdowns in the second half, and Vierra ran one in during the first quarter for the Raiders, who had 379 yards of total offense.