Column: Restoring Lahaina’s history and place

The wildfire that ravaged Lahaina is a tragedy unlike any that we have experienced. The loss of human life and worse, the unknown loss that haunts us is immeasurable and a deep wound from which we may never heal.

There will be time to determine the causes, but it is premature to point fingers. It may be that this was a perfect storm that was unfortunately an act of God, like other catastrophes that fall upon man.

There are rumblings about how to begin rebuilding Lahaina, including hints that the vestiges of its whaling history are an affront to the native culture and should not be restored. The reality is that the old Lahaina town that we all knew was a living embodiment of an actual history and place, and to suggest that the rebuilding take another direction is to ignore and forget this actual history and place.

There will be efforts that will lead to the rebuilding of Lahaina, but it is important to heal. This is a suggestion: The DNA that defined Lahaina still exists.

Every property owner along Front Street has a set of plans for their store, restaurant, bar, or gallery. The county maintains a record of those same plans. All of old Lahaina town has been improved and built over in past years, so that all of the information that was used to build it still exists. One of the liabilities was that many of these structures were built of combustible wood.

This proposal would call upon the county, state and the private sector to cooperate in focusing upon rebuilding a designated block on Front Street that represents the core of old Lahaina town. It would be a priority to rebuild this block, using previously approved plans and waiving the building permit process. Owners will be allowed to immediately rebuild with certain provisions, such as all major structural and exterior materials would be noncombustible, while the county would provide expedited inspection to monitor compliance with previous approved plans. There are noncombustible materials that look exactly like the wood that was characteristic of old Lahaina town.

None of this would occur until all forensic investigations are complete in the block, and priority given to conduct a proper community blessing prior to the start of any work. If there are any considerations related to sea level rise it would be an appropriate time to raise the elevation of the replacement structures and Front Street in this area, but this is not a time to retreat.

In addition, this effort could call upon all locals and visitors who have their own memories of old Lahaina town to submit pictures of stores, restaurants, bars, and galleries that they had visited. The photographs provide nuance and charm that plans do not and would assist owners in a more faithful restoration.

What is important about this proposal is that time is of the essence. A swift response would lift our collective spirits and reintroduce a sense of “can do” that is sadly absent. It also would help Lahaina and Maui recover economically. This targeted block should be rebuilt this year. It should not be an effort that is bogged down by bureaucratic obstacles or unnecessary rancor. The resources, both governmental and private, are substantial, and if all parties can commit to this goal to move heaven and earth, it is possible that a very key part of old Lahaina town could be open for business before the end of this year.

If this can be accomplished it may be called “The Second Lahaina Miracle.” If this happens, it will pull the rest of Lahaina along and at some point in the future, while we will never recover from the human loss, perhaps the Lahaina that was so dear to so many will again be bright with joy and laughter.

Gary Kawakami is a design professional and author of two novels, “Ke ola ‘aina: A Story of the Pacific” and “The Second Son: In the Shadow Between Faith and Science.”