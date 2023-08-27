comscore Letter: Faith community shows its resolve | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Faith community shows its resolve

  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Parishioners attend Mass at Sacred Hearts Mission Church in Kapalua on Aug. 13. Sacred Hearts Mission Church hosted congregants from Maria Lanakila Catholic Church in Lahaina, including several people who lost family members in fires that burned most of the Maui town days earlier.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Parishioners attend Mass at Sacred Hearts Mission Church in Kapalua on Aug. 13. Sacred Hearts Mission Church hosted congregants from Maria Lanakila Catholic Church in Lahaina, including several people who lost family members in fires that burned most of the Maui town days earlier.

Mahalo to everyone who has generously provided financial and other assistance to all those affected by the Lahaina wildfire disaster. We are also deeply grateful for the hard work and dedication of first responders, emergency management officials and community volunteers. They have been working day and night to help our community on the road to recovery.

As we move forward, our foremost priority is the well-being of the people of West Maui and Upcountry who have suffered wildfire losses. As a faith community, we will provide for their needs for prayer, financial assistance and crisis counseling. Our community’s continued support will be critical in this effort as survivors navigate this difficult journey.

Now our faith and resolve are being tested as never before. Nevertheless, we draw inspiration from seeing that our beloved Maria Lanakila Catholic Church still stands tall, a miraculous symbol of strength against adversity.

This historic sanctuary and its sacred interior remain untouched. Our priests, women religious and church staff are unharmed. We believe this is a miracle, and that God’s love and comfort will prevail.

Rev. Msgr. Terrence A.M. Watanabe

Pastor, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and Vicar Forane of the Maui/Lanai Vicariate

Wailuku

