Letter: Government myopia contributed to risks

As the Maui wildfire blame game accelerates, we must look beyond predictable narratives. Hawaiian Electric is the yet unindicted, deep-pocketed villain, while our politicians are shielded by an amorphous climate change narrative.

Wildfires in arid West Maui are not unusual, something well known to HECO, the state and the county. According to the Associated Press, from 2019-2022, HECO spent about $245,000 on wildfire mitigation efforts there.

Is climate change the problem, or is it the risk exacerbated by our sometimes impulsive responses? In 2015, legislators mandated that Hawaii generate 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2045. HECO’s resources were diverted from safety.

Former Maui energy commissioner and HECO consultant Doug McLeod observed that “the utility was going out for bid with all these big renewable-energy projects” and “we weren’t as focused on these fire risks as we should have been.”

Fault HECO, yes, but blame also myopic government directives.

Barney Wilson

Laie

