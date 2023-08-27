K-Drama: Bang-won plans to study Confucius on ‘Root of the Throne’

This week’s synopses

“Root of the Throne”

Episode 3

6:40 p.m. today

Bang-won finds Heo Kang, one of Jeong Do-jeon’s students, among the Confucian students. Heo Kang tells Bang-won to enter Sung­kyungwan (a prominent Confucian academy) if he wants to become like Jeong Do-jeon; he decides to do so. Boonyi and Ttang-sae ask Jeong Do-jeon about the song he sang.

Episode 4

7:50 p.m. today

Ttang-sae leaves to find his mother; he runs into Gil Sun-mi and learns shocking news. Mu-hyul’s grandmother asks Hong Dae-hong to take Mu-hyul as his student.

“Cheer Up”

Episode 15

7:45 p.m. Monday

Everyone knows now that Jin Il was the one threatening Hae Yi’s safety all along. Jung Woo and the members of Theia hold a surprise event to help and support Hae Yi as she deals with a personal matter.

Episode 16 (finale)

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Hae Yi and the members of Theia surround Jung Woo with love after a freak accident leaves him hospitalized. With the competition looming, Theia is practicing diligently so they have no regrets.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 69-70

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Kyung-su tells Young-shin that she needs to move on and broaden her horizons. Jung-hoon complains to Wan-su that Young-shin only has eyes for Kyung-su. Wan-su tells Young-shin to let Kyung-su go; Wan-su says that it’s not love and it’ll only burden the both of them. Young-shin tells him Kyung-su’s the only one she holds dear to her heart.

Episodes 71-72

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Sung-chan confronts Sook-jung to find out if she had anything to do with Young-shin’s mother’s death. Sung-chan also asks if she supported his family and put him in school as payment for doing Sook-jung’s deed, which infuriates her.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 69

7:50 p.m. Friday

Asin wants to kill Ko Un after finding out that the warehouse in Baekmaseong was empty, but Ko Un proposes a plan to him. Feeling confident, Asin wants to annihilate Damdeok’s forces. Ko Un opposes the idea, but Asin remains adamant about attacking Goguryeo.

Episode 70

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Asin becomes aware of the dire situation, and Damdeok plans to take the opportunity to attack Baekje’s capital. After fleeing back to the capital, Asin tries to regroup and face Goguryeo again. Damdeok tries to devise a plan to march all the way to Baekje’s capital.

