Chaminade volleyball first in Hawaii-Alaska Challenge

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team defeated both Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday, finishing undefeated in the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge in Fairbanks, Alaska.

The Silverswords (4-0) defeated 14th-ranked Alaska Anchorage in the morning match 25-16, 25-19, 25-23. They completed the tournament with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-11 victory over host Alaska Fairbanks. Ajack Malual had a match-high 13 kills while hitting .684 in the win over the Seawolves in the first match, while Greta Corti and Mahala Ka’apuni each tallied 11 kills in the nightcap against the Nanooks.

Hawaii Hilo finished 2-2 in the tournament, while the two Alaska teams were both 1-3.