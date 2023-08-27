comscore Chaminade volleyball first in Hawaii-Alaska Challenge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade volleyball first in Hawaii-Alaska Challenge

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY CHAMINADE ATHLETICS Mahala Ka‘apuni

    COURTESY CHAMINADE ATHLETICS

    Mahala Ka‘apuni

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team defeated both Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday, finishing undefeated in the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge in Fairbanks, Alaska.

The Silverswords (4-0) defeated 14th-ranked Alaska Anchorage in the morning match 25-16, 25-19, 25-23. They completed the tournament with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-11 victory over host Alaska Fairbanks. Ajack Malual had a match-high 13 kills while hitting .684 in the win over the Seawolves in the first match, while Greta Corti and Mahala Ka’apuni each tallied 11 kills in the nightcap against the Nanooks.

Hawaii Hilo finished 2-2 in the tournament, while the two Alaska teams were both 1-3.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Television and radio – August 26, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - Aug. 27, 2023

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up