Campbell crushes Leilehua in battle of unbeatens

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele passed for 306 yards and four touchdowns in little more than one half of work as No. 4 Campbell routed Leilehua 48-7 on Saturday night at Hugh Yoshida Stadium.

Wide receiver Tana Togafau-Tavui hauled in eight passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

The nonleague win pushed Campbell to 3-0 overall (1-0 OIA Open Division). The scalding-hot Campbell offense will get a new test next week against Nevada powerhouse Liberty in Henderson. Liberty edged No. 5 Saint Louis on Saturday, 34-30.

“I’m excited. Liberty has a lot to bring,” Togafau-Tavui said. “We’re really excited and we’re really hungry for Liberty.”

Leilehua took its first loss of the season, but remains unbeaten in OIA Division I play (2-1, 1-0). Campbell’s defense contained the Mules’ normally potent ground attack. Leilehua finished with minus-4 rushing yards on 20 attempts. The 1-2 punch of Cole Northington and Camren Flemister combined for 18 yards on 10 carries.

“Our game plan was to play shutout football. Our offense just kept scoring. We wanted to shut down that run game. Their running backs had about 200 overall yards that last Moanalua game. Running up those ‘B’ gaps. We wanted to close it down. Gap-sound football,” Campbell defensive lineman T’nias Tavale said. “My role was to make sure nothing spills out and get to the quarterback.”

The visiting Sabers, in white jerseys, orange pants and black helmets, wasted little time with their opening possession. Sagapolutele guided them 52 yards in eight plays, connecting with Zayden Alviar-Costa on a seam route for a 19-yard touchdown on fourth-and-five.

A personal foul penalty against Leilehua — after stopping Campbell short on a third-down completion —gave the visitors a big break. Running back James Steffany-Fiame scored around left end on a 4-yard run to open the Sabers’ lead to 14-0 with 4:05 to play int he opening quarter.

Field position was a big edge for Campbell, as Leilehua failed to get past midfield again. The Sabers drove 36 yards in two plays, a 33-yard pass from Sagapolutele to Rusten Abang, and a 3-yard TD run by Steffany- Fiame for a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

After Sagapolutele launched a 50-yard bomb to Togafau-Tavui, Campbell owned a 28-0 lead with 9:14 to go in the first half.

Moments after Leilehua quarterback Hanohano Plunkett was injured on a late hit, backup Logan Peters found Timothy Arnold for a 46-yard TD on fourth and long. That got the Mules on the scoreboard with 6:20 remaining in the first half.

Togafau-Tavui’s second TD reception came with six seconds to go in the first half, a high-leaping grab near the left corner of the end zone for a 34-7 halftime lead.

Tainoa Lave’s juke move froze Leilehua’s secondary en route to a 19-yard TD early in the third quarter. One snap later, while playing cornerback, Lave made a diving interception on a sideline pass by Peters.

Donny Faavi Jr. replaced Sagapolutele in the third quarter and connected with Jayzen Fernandez on a 7-yard, fourth-down TD strike in the middle of the end zone. That pushed Campbell’s lead to 48-7.

Mililani 58, Radford 7

The Trojans defense scored four times, powering Mililani to a blowout win over the Rams.

Miliani (2-1) forced two safeties, and added two pick-6s against Radford (0-3) while holding the Rams to 28 yards rushing and 172 yards of total offense.

Treston McMillan completed 12 of 19 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown to lead Mililani’s offense, while Nakoa Kahana Travis had scoring runs of 32 and 56 yards.

Kalaheo 28, McKinley 7

Kamalu Jordan had 141 receiving yards and two touchdowns, leading the Mustangs to their first win of the season against the Tigers.

Jordan reeled in scoring passes of 57 yards and 54 yards from Jude Weber, added another 45 yards on the ground for the Mustangs (1-1). Weber finished 11-for-30 for 198 yards.

The two teams were tied after the first quarter, but Kalaheo scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter to put the Tigers (0-3) away.

—

OIA Division I

Campbell 48, Leilehua 7

At Hugh Yoshida Stadium

Campbell (3-0, 1-0) 14 20 14 0 — 48

Leilehua (2-1, 1-0) 0 7 0 0 — 7

Camp—Zayden Alviar-Costa 19 pass from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Bailee Lopez kick)

Camp—James Steffany-Fiame 4 run (Lopez kick)

Camp—Steffany-Fiame 3 run (Lopez kick)

Camp—Tana Togafau-Tavui 50 pass from Sagapolutele (Lopez kick)

Leil—Timothy Arnold 46 pass from Logan Peters (Maci Rivera kick)

Camp—Togafau-Tavui 10 pass from Sagapolutele (run failed)

Camp—Tainoa Lave 16 pass from Sagapolutele (Lopez kick)

Camp—Jayzen Fernandez 7 pass from Donny Faavi Jr. (Lopez kick)

RUSHING—Campbell: Xyler Jarra 7-39, Caleb Dela Pena-Pihana 5-22, Falaniko Scanlan 2-11, Faavi 1-9, Sagapolutele 3-8, Steffany Fiame 3-7, team 1-(minus 4). Leilehua: Camren Flemister 3-14, Cole Northington 7-4, Peters 6-0, Hanohano Plunkett 3-(minus 5), Arnold 1-(minus 17).

PASSING—Campbell: Sagapolutele 21-31-1-306, Faavi 4-6-0-19. Leilehua: Peters 9-19-1-102, Plunkett 6-13-0-38.

RECEIVING—Campbell: Togafau-Tavui 8-113, Rowen-Ray Bucao 5-55, Alviar-Costa 3-48, Rusten Abang 2-50, Fernandez 2-18, Lave 1-16, Caleb Dela-Pena-Pihana 1-13, Lopez 1-9, Brystin Sansano 2-3. Leilehua: Arnold 5-106, Flemister 2-23, Northington 5-8, Layton Domingo 2-4, Warren Alejado 1-(minus 1).

Junior Varsity—Campbell 42, Leilehua 13.

Mililani 58, Radford 7

At Radford

Mililani (2-1) 22 23 0 13 — 58

Radford (0-3) 0 0 7 0 — 7

Mil—Davyn Joseph 65 kickoff return (PAT failed)

Mil—Andrew Manivong Jr. 18 pass from Treston McMillan (Lyric Sarae kick)

Mil—Nakoa Kahana Travis 32 run (Sarae kick)

Mil—Safety

Mil—McMillan 5 run (Sarae kick)

Mil—Safety

Mil—N. Kahana Travis 56 run (Sarae kick)

Mil—Kanoa Ferriera 7 run (Sarae kick)

Rad—Kellen Fortson 8 pass from Afi Togafau (Luke Barner kick)

Mil—Kaimana Kaluhiokalani 40 interception return (kick failed)

Mil—Ethan Biodine 20 interception return (Sarae kick)

RUSHING—Mililani: N. Kahana-Travis 2-88, Derek Tsuchiyama 6-22, Ferriera 2-12, McMillan 4-5. Radford: Wendell Harrison 6-15, Togafau 6-9, Caius Johnson 2-4.

PASSING—Mililani: McMillan 12-19-0-104. Radford: Togafau 15-21-0-129, L. Barner 2-4-2-21, Harrison 1-1-0-(minus 6).

RECEIVING—Mililani: Tsuchiyama 3-23, Tuan Pettaway 2-21, Manivong Jr. 1-18, Makel Paiva 1-14, Ethan Jelf 1-10, Gaige Folster 1-10, Onosai Salanoa 2-5, Kalino Judalena 1-3. Radford: Michael Robinson 5-47, Harrison 3-29, Brad Yoakley 2-21, Fortson 2-21, Jacob Sullivan 2-14, Johnson 2-11, Joel Gillies 2-1.

OIA Division II

Kalaheo 28, McKinley 7

Kalaheo (1-1) 7 21 0 0 — 28

McKinley (0-3) 7 0 0 0 — 7

Kalh—Kamalu Jordan 57 pass from Jude Weber (Reilly Campbell kick)

McK—Mana Lale-Saole 6 run (Maka Lale-Saole kick)

Kalh—Vinny Bandini 29 pass from Zayden Napulou (Campbell kick)

Kalh—Marcus Sasaki 12 run (Campbell kick)

Kalh—Jordan 54 pass from Weber (Campbell kick)

RUSHING—Kalaheo: Sasaki 16-68, Jordan 10-45, Matthew Pyne 2-7, Napulou 2-(minus 2), Nainoa Barbieto 2-(minus 5), Weber 2-(minus 10). McKinley: Man. Lale-Saole 14-38, Fabian Pudja 2-9, Jaiden Kepa Kaio 10-(minus 8).

PASSING—Kalaheo: Weber 11-30-1-198, Napulou 1-1-0-29. McKinley: Kepa Kaio 9-25-1-116, Pudja 0-4-0-0.

RECEIVING—Kalaheo: Jordan 5-141, Bandini 5-89, Napulou 2-(minus 3). McKinley: Tanner Hiromasa 2-47, Christoff Roy 4-40, Richard Kaneshiro 2-29, Sang Nguyen 1-0.