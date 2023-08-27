Signs of Hawaiian Life – Aug. 27, 2023

While on a road trip in November,
Kailua residents Lori and Mark Andreyka spotted Maui Wowi, a smoothie and coffee kiosk, at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre near Morrison, Colo. Photo by Eivind Skildheim.
Honolulu residents Kimberly Nakayama and Linda Nakayama discovered Hawaii Poke in Stockholm in July. Photo by Arif Kesen.
-
Kailua residents Casey Doyle and Courtney Nichols were feeling “at home” at Waikiki Beach in Salem, Mass., in December. Photo by Alex Yurcaba.
Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.
NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.
