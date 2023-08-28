Letter: Biden should encourage visitors to come to Maui

If the president of the United States genuinely wants to make a vital difference for the people of Maui, he should immediately make a prime-time Oval Office address. The president’s words are powerful and carried around the world.

With a map and pictures in hand, he can share the heartfelt sadness of all Hawaiians. He can point out the area of devastation to avoid and the vast areas where tourists are welcome and urgently needed.

He can educate the world that the Maui economy is tourist-based, and without tourists, there will be a second wave of catastrophe as the Maui economy will collapse. Businesses will close their doors forever and lay off all their employees. Many families will ultimately make the hard choice to leave their island home.

Do visit now and bring your kindness, warm greetings and respect for the loss Maui feels, and please tip big so Maui families can continue to take care of their own who have lost so much. Please listen to us, Mr. President. Please make a difference for Maui.

Phil Winter

Kihei

