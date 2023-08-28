comscore Letter: Biden should encourage visitors to come to Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Biden should encourage visitors to come to Maui

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

If the president of the United States genuinely wants to make a vital difference for the people of Maui, he should immediately make a prime-time Oval Office address. The president’s words are powerful and carried around the world.

With a map and pictures in hand, he can share the heartfelt sadness of all Hawaiians. He can point out the area of devastation to avoid and the vast areas where tourists are welcome and urgently needed.

He can educate the world that the Maui economy is tourist-based, and without tourists, there will be a second wave of catastrophe as the Maui economy will collapse. Businesses will close their doors forever and lay off all their employees. Many families will ultimately make the hard choice to leave their island home.

Do visit now and bring your kindness, warm greetings and respect for the loss Maui feels, and please tip big so Maui families can continue to take care of their own who have lost so much. Please listen to us, Mr. President. Please make a difference for Maui.

Phil Winter

Kihei

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter

Click here to view more Letters to the Editor. Or submit a letter below.

Use the online form below

(*) Indicates required field

Dear Editor,

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Column: For Maui, a just and equitable recovery

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up