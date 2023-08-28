Letter: Don’t blame the people, examine the process

The accusations of missteps, inadequacies and culpability regarding the wildfire devastation on Maui need to stop. Most of us were not there. We did not have to make immediate decisions based on the information at hand.

This was an emergency that required instant decisions and actions. It is a certainty that everyone involved did their best in their response to this horrific event. It is never the people. It is always the process. Give the people of Maui time to recover. Give the officials time to investigate and review all aspects of this event. What worked? What did not work? What can be improved upon for the next time? And pray that there is no “next time.”

Joyce Tsugawa

Waipahu

