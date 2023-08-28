comscore Letter: HECO lawsuit should put customers on notice | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: HECO lawsuit should put customers on notice

The article regarding the use by liability lawyers of inverse condemnation in Lahaina should be a wakeup call for everyone whose electrical power provider is Hawaiian Electric (“Legal tactic in Maui fires was used in California,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 23).

Lawsuits seeking compensation have been filed against the utility company for a wildfire that destroyed Lahaina; for the plaintiffs, no proof is required that the utility company was actually at fault. Should these suits prove successful, Hawaiian Electric could face bankruptcy and an uncertain future. So, where does that leave the residents and businesses of Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island, customers of Hawaiian Electric?

Inverse condemnation, a legal concept that entitles property owners to just compensation if their property is damaged by a public use, should be addressed in the Legislature. A bill should be introduced to limit any adverse effect it could have on our island communities.

Moses Akana

Aiea

