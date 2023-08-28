Letter: Some suggestions for rebuilding after fires

Wow, what a catastrophe. We are islands in an ocean and somehow we run out of water to fight wildfires? We have an emergency warning system that no one used? We use pure drinking water to fight fires until we exhaust our supply? What are we thinking?

Let’s hope we have learned something. And now some suggestions: 1. Run some piping into the ocean with pumps to pump an unlimited amount of water to fight fires. 2. Plan underground utilities, including fiber optics. 3. Reclaim, repurpose, rebuild and use everything. 4. Tear down and use the Aloha Stadium structure. 5. Restore the waterfront but build away from the shoreline. 6. Eliminate political appointees to safety offices and boards — knowledge and experience only.

Global warming had nothing to do with this mess; warnings were given and suggestions were out there well before the monster happened. Let’s keep our ignorant and racist comments down in this time of tragedy.

Larry Wilson

Aiea

