Off The News: Hawaiian Electric’s legal woes

Although the role its power lines played in sparking the Maui fires that destroyed the town of Lahaina is still under investigation, Hawaiian Electric faces a growing array of challenges — and growing uncertainty over its future — as lawsuits against the power provider seeking damages related to the Maui fires accumulate.
On Thursday, Maui County filed suit against the utility- owner, claiming civil damages caused to public property and alleging the utility acted negligently by failing to cut power despite a forecast of critically risky fire conditions.
Other lawsuits have been filed on behalf of fire victims. It’s a worrisome situation for the utility — not to mention its customers.
