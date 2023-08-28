comscore Off The News: Hawaiian Electric’s legal woes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Hawaiian Electric’s legal woes

  • Today
Although the role its power lines played in sparking the Maui fires that destroyed the town of Lahaina is still under investigation, Hawaiian Electric faces a growing array of challenges — and growing uncertainty over its future — as lawsuits against the power provider seeking damages related to the Maui fires accumulate.

On Thursday, Maui County filed suit against the utility- owner, claiming civil damages caused to public property and alleging the utility acted negligently by failing to cut power despite a forecast of critically risky fire conditions.

Other lawsuits have been filed on behalf of fire victims. It’s a worrisome situation for the utility — not to mention its customers.

