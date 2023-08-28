Off The News: Need a job on Maui? Where to look

Those who’ve lost jobs because of the Maui fires have a source of face-to-face assistance from the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the University of Hawaii Maui College. DLIR has also set up a dedicated disaster recovery jobs portal, online, to help.

Disasterrecovery.hirenethawaii.com, lists currently available jobs on Maui known by the DLIR. Job seekers must be registered with HireNet Hawaii to post resumes, and employers must register with HireNet Hawaii to search for available employees on the site.

Available jobs can also be searched at the American Job Center, 110 Alaihi St., Suite 209, Kahului.