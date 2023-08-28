3 more Maui victims identified; death toll remains at 115

The death toll from the Lahaina wildfire remained at 115 on Sunday even as the identities of three more victims were released.

The Maui Police Department released the names of David Nuesca Jr., 59; Poomaikai Losano, 28; and Carolyn Ono, 73. They were all from Lahaina.

Agencies “have been working tirelessly to ensure that proper protocols are followed while notifying the families of the victims involved. Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving,” Maui police said.

Of the victims who were killed in the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century, 43 have been identified and their families have been notified. Seven others have been identified, but their families have yet to be located or notified, Maui officials said Sunday.

Authorities have now searched 99% of the Lahaina devastation area for human remains.

The Olinda fire remained 85% contained with an estimated 1,081 acres burned; the Kula fire was at 90% contained with an estimated 202 acres burned; and the Lahaina fire remained at 90% contained with an estimated 2,170 acres burned.

“The Maui Fire Department advises the public that extinguishing the Upcountry fires may take an extended period of time given the large burn area and the nature of the rural terrain,” MFD said in a statement. “Although containment percentages have not changed over recent days, MFD continues to reassure the public there are no active threats among the three ongoing fires.”

Maui County officials continue to urge the public to report people who have been unaccounted for in the Lahaina fire. The list of verified names is posted at mauinuistrong.info/ unaccounted. People are asked to call the FBI at 808-566-4300 or email hn-command-post@ic.fbi.gov to report anyone on the list who is safe or to provide more details to help locate them.

Families are asked to provide DNA samples to assist in locating their missing loved ones. Visit the Family Assistance Center at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom, 200 Nohea Kai Drive in Kaanapali, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents from the neighbor island or the mainland can call the FBI Honolulu Division at 808-566-4300 or email hn-command-post@ic.fbi.gov.

Maui County officials reiterated that DNA samples are only for identification of victims in Maui fires and will not be stored or used for any other purpose. Officials are warning of scams related to the collection of DNA samples. Family Assistance Center staff do not call members of the public to request DNA samples, and no fees are charged for the service.