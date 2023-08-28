Television and radio – August 28, 2023

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional Coverage
|12:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Angels at Phillies
|12:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Padres at Cardinals
|1:45 p.m.
|PADS
|NA/230
|NA
|Regional Coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASketBALL: FIBA World cup
|Greece vs. United States
|2:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Aces at Liberty
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|Field hockey: college
|Rutgers at California
|10 a.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|Rutgers at California
|10 a.m.
|P12BA
|NA/234*
|255*
|SOCCER
|French Cup: Atlético Madrid vs. A.C. Milan
|6 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Saudi: Al-Hilal vs. Al-Ettifaq FC
|7:45 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Saudi: Al-Wehda FC vs. Al-Ittihad Club
|7:45 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|French Cup: Paris Saint Germain vs. Liverpool
|9 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Tennis
|U.S. Open, First Round
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|U.S. Open, First Round
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Tuesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Angels at Phillies
|12:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Padres at Cardinals
|1:45 p.m.
|PADS
|NA/230
|NA
|Brewers at Cubs
|2 p.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|Regional Coverage
|3:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASketBALL: FIBA World cup
|United States vs. Jordan
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Lynx at Mystics
|1 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242
|NA
|Mercury at Dream
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Sky at Sparks
|4 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Sky at Sparks
|4:30 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|SOCCER
|Saudi: Al Nassr vs. Al-Shabab FC
|8 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Italian Serie B: AC Pisa 1909 vs. Parma
|8:30 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Libertadores: Internacional vs. Club Bolivar
|noon
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Concacaf C. American: Cartaginés vs. Universi.
|noon
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Concacaf C. American: Saprissa vs. Cobán I.
|2 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Sudamericana: Estudiantes vs. Corinthians
|2:30 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Tennis
|U.S. Open, First Round
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|U.S. Open, First Round
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|U.S. Open, First Round
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|Volleyball: college women
|Texas at Minnesota
|2 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Florida at Stanford
|3 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|Florida at Stanford
|3 p.m.
|P12BA
|NA/234*
|255*
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Tigers
|noon
|1500-AM
|MLB: Angels at Phillies
|12:30 p.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
|MLB: Reds at Giants
|3:15 p.m. (JIP)
|1500-AM
|Tuesday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Tigers
|noon
|1500-AM
|MLB: Angels at Phillies
|12:30 p.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
|MLB: Reds at Giants
|3:15 p.m. (JIP)
|1500-AM
Sports | TV Radio
Television and radio – August 28, 2023
