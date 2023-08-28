comscore Television and radio – August 28, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – August 28, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional Coverage 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Angels at Phillies 12:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Padres at Cardinals 1:45 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA
Regional Coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Diamondbacks at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASketBALL: FIBA World cup
Greece vs. United States 2:30 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Aces at Liberty 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
Field hockey: college
Rutgers at California 10 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Rutgers at California 10 a.m. P12BA NA/234* 255*
SOCCER
French Cup: Atlético Madrid vs. A.C. Milan 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Saudi: Al-Hilal vs. Al-Ettifaq FC 7:45 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Saudi: Al-Wehda FC vs. Al-Ittihad Club 7:45 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
French Cup: Paris Saint Germain vs. Liverpool 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Tennis
U.S. Open, First Round 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
U.S. Open, First Round 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
 
Tuesday
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Angels at Phillies 12:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Padres at Cardinals 1:45 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA
Brewers at Cubs 2 p.m. TBS 28/551 121
Regional Coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Diamondbacks at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASketBALL: FIBA World cup
United States vs. Jordan 10:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Lynx at Mystics 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA
Mercury at Dream 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Sky at Sparks 4 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Sky at Sparks 4:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
SOCCER
Saudi: Al Nassr vs. Al-Shabab FC 8 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Italian Serie B: AC Pisa 1909 vs. Parma 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Libertadores: Internacional vs. Club Bolivar noon BEIN NA/229 NA
Concacaf C. American: Cartaginés vs. Universi. noon FSP NA/231* NA
Concacaf C. American: Saprissa vs. Cobán I. 2 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Sudamericana: Estudiantes vs. Corinthians 2:30 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Tennis
U.S. Open, First Round 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
U.S. Open, First Round 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
U.S. Open, First Round 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
Volleyball: college women
Texas at Minnesota 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Florida at Stanford 3 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Florida at Stanford 3 p.m. P12BA NA/234* 255*
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Tigers noon 1500-AM
MLB: Angels at Phillies 12:30 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
MLB: Reds at Giants 3:15 p.m. (JIP) 1500-AM
 
Tuesday
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Tigers noon 1500-AM
MLB: Angels at Phillies 12:30 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
MLB: Reds at Giants 3:15 p.m. (JIP) 1500-AM
