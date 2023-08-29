Letter: DPP improving process for short-term rentals

Kudos to the director of the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting, Dawn Takeuchi Apuna, for her current attempts to clarify and simplify the licensing procedure for short-term rental licenses.

The memo from the director to the Planning Commission simplifies ownership proof requirements, changes insurance requirements to something more reasonable, allows proof of allowance of rentals by a homeowner’s association through a letter instead of a stack of documents, and reduces the mountain of a binder full of documents for review by DPP to requiring the binder be available for review within the rental unit.

All the proposed changes meet the letter of the law of Ordinance 22-007, which restricts short-term rentals, but make the process of obtaining a license much less time-consuming and bureaucratically onerous for the person receiving the license. It also saves the DPP huge amounts of time, thereby saving the city valuable resources.

Paul Nachtigall

Kailua

