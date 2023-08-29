Letter: HECO executives should help pay for restoration

I have an idea. Why doesn’t Hawaiian Electric take some of its CEO’s multimillion-dollar compensation and more from the equally absurd upper management’s salaries, and use it for underground utilities, pole maintenance and disaster mitigation plans?

They were the ones in charge. The Maui fires and lack of planning happened under their watch. There were various warnings and reports beforehand that went unheeded and a town burned because of it.

I also have a reality. HECO would never do such a thing. The state Public Utilities Commission will continue to allow mediocrity and exorbitant salaries, and the costs of its failure will be passed on to consumers and continually justified by HECO’s “quality initiatives.” If you think our electric rates are high now, just you wait.

Lastly, if there’s any salvation or karma, let’s hope HECO’s senior management salaries and bonuses are tied to stock prices and options.

Pat Kelly

Kaimuki

