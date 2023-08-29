Letter: Strong desire to return to Hawaii to help Maui

I lived in Hawaii for six years, the best years of my life. I was married to a wonderful man, owned our home and worked a great job.
The issues on Maui are heartbreaking. I want to give back. When the rebuilding begins, I want to come to Maui and assist in any way I can. I pray for the families of the deceased, the land, the water, and the spirit of Hawaiian people.
Brenda Sue Frame
Weatherford, Texas
