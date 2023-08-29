Letter: Strong desire to return to Hawaii to help Maui

I lived in Hawaii for six years, the best years of my life. I was married to a wonderful man, owned our home and worked a great job.

The issues on Maui are heartbreaking. I want to give back. When the rebuilding begins, I want to come to Maui and assist in any way I can. I pray for the families of the deceased, the land, the water, and the spirit of Hawaiian people.

Brenda Sue Frame

Weatherford, Texas

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter