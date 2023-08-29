Letter: Taking advantage of Maui survivors’ misery

It’s hard to view pictures of Maui and all the devastation, while survivors have to deal with scammers coming out of the woodwork to prey on them. Now lawyers have joined in to take advantage of their misery under the guise of giving help.

I don’t know who’s to blame, but the net is being thrown wide for the deep pockets — e.g., Hawaiian Electric, the state and Maui County. Frankly, is there any difference between the scammers and the attorneys out for blood and money? I guess with scammers it’s the individuals and with the attorneys it’s the taxpaying public who finance Hawaiian Electric and our government.

At the end of the day it’s all about money.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

