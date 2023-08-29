Off The News: Don’t drop guard around COVID-19

There’s no reason to panic, but it may be time to replenish your stock of COVID-19 tests and N95 masks. COVID-19 cases, here and nationwide, are increasing, and there’s a new omicron variant on the way.
The seven-day average of 153 cases per day is up from 88 daily in mid-July, the state Health Department said Wednesday. Hospital admissions are increasing, too: nationally by 12%. In Hawaii, the weekly average of hospital patients stood at 107 as of Wednesday. So wear the mask in crowded indoor conditions, especially if there are other health issues. It’s not hard.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.