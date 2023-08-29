Off The News: Don’t drop guard around COVID-19

There’s no reason to panic, but it may be time to replenish your stock of COVID-19 tests and N95 masks. COVID-19 cases, here and nationwide, are increasing, and there’s a new omicron variant on the way.

The seven-day average of 153 cases per day is up from 88 daily in mid-July, the state Health Department said Wednesday. Hospital admissions are increasing, too: nationally by 12%. In Hawaii, the weekly average of hospital patients stood at 107 as of Wednesday. So wear the mask in crowded indoor conditions, especially if there are other health issues. It’s not hard.