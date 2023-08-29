Off The News: Hurricane bears down on Florida

Even though it’s all the way in Florida, there’s something about Tropical Storm Idalia’s imminent landfall that is particularly resonant. Our state, after all, is going through its own heartache and hardships due to the Maui wildfires — in a summer of natural disasters that’s included wildfires in Canada and Greece, plus the first tropical storm to hit California in 84 years.

Idalia could strengthen into a hurricane by late today and hit the Gulf Coast Wednesday; Florida’s governor has declared a state of emergency, with mandatory evacuations underway.