A silky, rich soup

A “cream” made of ground cashews turns this silky, rich soup into something vegans can enjoy.

The mix of mushrooms elevates the flavor over a soup made only with ordinary buttons. And, it’s far tastier than anything you’d get out of a can.

Vegan Cream of Mushroom Soup

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup cashews

• 1/4 cup hot water

• 2 cups water

• 5 white button mushrooms

• 5 brown cremini mushrooms

• 5 shiitake mushrooms

• 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus

more to drizzle over soup

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Soak cashews overnight in hot water. Blend cashews with some of the soaking water to make a smooth “cream.” Slice mushrooms. Heat oil in skillet; sear mushrooms. After 2-4 minutes, add water. Let cook 4 minutes.

Add cashew cream. Just before serving, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Serves 2.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 2 tablespoons olive oil, not including salt): 250 calories, 22 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 30 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 3 g ~ ber, 3 g sugar, 8 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.