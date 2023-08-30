A silky, rich soup

A “cream” made of ground cashews turns this silky, rich soup into something vegans can enjoy.
The mix of mushrooms elevates the flavor over a soup made only with ordinary buttons. And, it’s far tastier than anything you’d get out of a can.
Vegan Cream of Mushroom Soup
Ingredients:
• 1/4 cup cashews
• 1/4 cup hot water
• 2 cups water
• 5 white button mushrooms
• 5 brown cremini mushrooms
• 5 shiitake mushrooms
• 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus
more to drizzle over soup
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
Soak cashews overnight in hot water. Blend cashews with some of the soaking water to make a smooth “cream.” Slice mushrooms. Heat oil in skillet; sear mushrooms. After 2-4 minutes, add water. Let cook 4 minutes.
Add cashew cream. Just before serving, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
Serves 2.
Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 2 tablespoons olive oil, not including salt): 250 calories, 22 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 30 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 3 g ~ ber, 3 g sugar, 8 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.
The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.
