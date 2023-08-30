comscore Hot and new | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hot and new

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Aug. 29, 2023
    Chicken pot pie $13

    Large hawaiian style seafood platter $155

    Strawberry fruit tea $6.25

Looking for new places to eat at around town? Check out the following options:

Aloha Steak House

This Waikiki-based steakhouse recently revamped its menu to add a variety of chef’s specialty cuts of steak, along with more seafood dishes. Chef’s specialty cuts — which are chef-recommended steaks that are butchered in-house daily — include rib cap ($50), bone-in New York stripsteak ($65) andAmerican wagyu tomahawk ($285). New seafood dishes include grilled Ora king salmon ($44), seared blackened ahi ($50), and raw bar items like sashimi ($55), torch-seared

Hokkaido scallops ($25) and a Hawaiian-style seafood platter ($67, $95 or $155, depending on size). The latter features an assortment of chef’s daily chilled seafood selections, including nigiri, sashimi and scallops.

Aloha Steak House
364 Seaside Ave. First Floor, Honolulu
808-600-3431
alohasteakhousewaikiki.com
Instagram: @Alohasteakhouse_Waikiki

Yifang Fruit Tea Hawaii

YiFang Fruit Tea Hawaii just opened its newest location within AZURE Ala Moana. The biz is known for its specialty fruit and milk teas, including flavors like roselle kumquat green tea, strawberry fruit tea, mango pomelo sago, salty cream green tea and brown sugar pearl cocoa latte.

Customers can also enjoy egg pancakes ($6.50-$7), available in original, chocolate and chocolate custard.

Free customer parking is available in the AZURE building.

Yifang Fruit Tea Hawaii
641 Keeaumoku St. Ste. 103, Honolulu
Instagram: @yifanghawaii

Hi Pie Bakery & Cafe

Hi Pie Bakery & Cafe, which used to be in Waialua, just moved to Haleiwa. The biz is currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. Popular dishes include its signature chicken pot pie ($13), quiche of the day ($8) and farmers salad ($16). New beverages include shrub tonic ($7) and the Manic Monkey ($8).

The latter is a latte topped with housemade maple butter, whipped cream and poi banana bread.

The biz now offers take-andbake potpies and is featuring quarterly dinner events at Sweet Land Farm.

Hi Pie Bakery & Café
66-526 Kamehameha Hwy., Haleiwa
hipiehawaii.com
Instagram: @hipie_Ns

Looking Back

