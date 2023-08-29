Must-try sandwiches

As National Sandwich Month officially wraps up, here are some you have to try (and don’t worry, they’re available all year long).

A new sandwich shop in Kahala

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop (4210 Waialae Ave. Ste. 107) recently opened in Kuono Marketplace. The biz is known for The Bobbie ($9.49 half, $13.99 small, $15.49 medium, $25.49 large), a Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich with slow-roasted turkey, handmade stuffing, mayo and cranberry sauce. The shop features an extensive menu with hot and cold turkey subs, American wagyu, classic and vegetarian sandwiches, and fresh salads.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@capriottishawaii).

‘Egg’ cellent options

Kaimuki-based Coco Bloom Kitchen (3221 Waialae Ave. Ste. A3) is known for its healthy eats, with choices like açaí bowls ($13.80), beet hummus open toast ($11.50) and tofu katsu plate ($16). Its shio-koji pork katsu sando ($12) and egg salad sando ($9) — featuring fresh local egg salad with housemade mayo and a soft-boiled egg — are signature selections.

Call 808-784-0206 or visit cafe.coco-bloom.com.

Cheesy concoctions

Talk Kaimuki (3601 Waialae Ave.) is a coffee shop by day and craft cocktails bar at night (Thursdays-Saturdays, specifically). To go with its aesthetic cocktails, the biz offers a few “bomb grilled cheeses” for customers to choose from, including honey and ham ($15), fig jam ($15), pesto ($15) — pesto, roasted red peppers, fresh basil and balsamic glaze — and Truff’d ($16.50). The latter features TRUFF gourmet truffle oil, and all sandwiches are made with Breadshop’s focaccia with brie, shredded cheese, Parmesan and Dijon aioli.

Call 808-737-7444 or visit talkkaimuki.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).