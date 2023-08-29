First fire weather watch issued since Maui wildfires

The National Weather Serv­ice on Monday issued a fire weather watch for the leeward side of all Hawaiian Islands, effective from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

The alert is the first fire weather watch issued since the one that predicted the lashing winds that accelerated the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui, including the one that destroyed much of historic Lahaina town in the nation’s deadliest fire in a century.

However, this event is expected to feature winds much less severe than the ones Aug. 8 that produced gusts over 60 mph and drove wildfire across Maui, killing dozens, destroying thousands of structures and charring thousands of acres.

Still, windy and dry conditions this week will make leeward regions across the state vulnerable, said John Bravender, NWS warning coordination meteorologist.

“It will be windy enough and dry enough to make conditions that allow for fire to spread rapidly, even though the winds will not be as strong,” Bravender said.

Forecasters are calling for trades of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts of 40 to 45 mph, Wednesday and Thursday, with the strongest wind gusts to be downward of the terrain.

The gusty wind, combined with dry fuels and lowering humidity rates, are likely to produce critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Forecasters expect minimum humidity rates of 45% to 50% Wednesday to lower to 35% to 45% Thursday, meaning that any wildfires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning, they said, is not recommended.

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur and that the public should stay alert for additional forecasts and possible red-flag warnings. A fire weather watch is issued up to 72 hours before conditions are expected to occur, according to NWS, while a red-flag warning is issued when conditions are expected to occur within the next 24 hours.

All of Hawaii is currently classified as abnormally dry, or in moderate to severe drought, according to the latest report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Most leeward sides are in the moderate to severe drought range. All of West Maui is in severe drought.

“Everybody is much more aware of the hazard of fire,” said Adam Weintraub, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesperson.

Even so, the agency is expected to step up its news and social media efforts to remind people about the measures they can take to prevent fire and protect their property, he said.

Among the measures:

>> Make sure machinery such as chain saws and weed trimmers, and recreational vehicles have operating spark arrestors and are maintained regularly.

>> Park cars on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and clear to avoid igniting dry grass.

>> Clear vegetation 10 feet around campfires and barbecues while keeping a shovel and water nearby. Put them out cold before walking away.

Bravender said for the first time the NWS fire weather watch alert concluded with the following line: “For actions you can take to protect life and property from wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home.”