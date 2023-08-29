Kokua Line: How do Oahu’s emergency warnings work?

Question: Obviously, the focus has been on Maui, but could you also clarify the use of the outdoor warning sirens on Oahu? I am a lifelong Honolulu resident, and as far as I am concerned, the county has been clear that these sirens can be used in any major disaster, natural or man-made — they are a signal to seek information about whatever is going on. Is this correct? We are in hurricane season, and we can have wildfires, tsunamis and other problems on Oahu, too. People need to be aware.

Answer: You’ve got it right, and you are one of many readers suggesting that Kokua Line refresh Oahu residents’ understanding of the All-Hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System. (On Maui, sirens were not activated Aug. 8 before a deadly fire tore through Lahaina, but they were activated Saturday for a brush fire near Kaanapali that was quickly controlled; Maui’s Emergency Management Agency is under new leadership since the Aug. 8 disaster.)

As for Oahu, Hiro Toiya, director of the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management, explained how the system works:

“The sirens are meant to alert the public to check local television and radio stations or cell phones for additional information and guidance about an emergency. While the sirens are intended to be ‘all-hazards,’ their use will be determined on a case-by-case basis during emergencies. During localized emergencies, first responders may alert area residents using public address systems on their vehicles or by going door-to-door. If there is a need to alert wider areas than is feasible by the first responders in the field, we would evaluate the specifics of the situation through our emergency management system to determine the most appropriate and available tool(s) for alerting and warning the public. The sirens are one component of the emergency alert and warning system. Siren activation will generally be accompanied by activation of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on cell phones to provide specific information about the emergency. The use of any single component of the system may or may not be appropriate depending on the circumstances and needs at the time of the emergency.

“The City and County of Honolulu consistently provides guidance on what to do upon hearing the sirens in our alerts in advance of each of the statewide monthly system test at 11:45 a.m. on the first working day of the month. (Note: There won’t be a statewide siren test on Friday.) …

“We also provide the same information on our website: https://www.honolulu.gov/dem/preparedness/stay-informed.html.

“HI-EMA also disseminates similar information through press releases in advance of each of the monthly siren tests. (HI-EMA is the state-level emergency management agency.)

“Moving forward, we will work with the state and the other counties to carefully and thoughtfully discuss any potential changes to how we might use our alert and warning systems in the future. These discussions will most certainly include considerations for use of different siren tones for different situations. (At this point on Oahu, a steady alert tone would warn of a disaster such as a tsunami, hurricane or wildfire, while a whoop­­-ing tone would signify a HAZMAT incident within the vicinity of Campbell Industrial Park, according to the DEM website.)

“We recognize the need for continued efforts to inform and educate the public about not only our alert and warning systems but more broadly about emergency preparedness. We appreciate the opportunity to provide some of this information through the Kokua Line column.”

