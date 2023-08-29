On the Move: Servco Pacific Inc.

Servco Pacific Inc. has hired Diana Brown as its chief people officer. Brown will join Servco’s Executive Committee and serve as a trusted adviser to the board of directors’ CEO.

Brown brings over 20 years of human resources experience to Servco. Most recently, she held the position of head of people for Eco, a fintech company. She also has led human resource teams at Capital One US, Capital One Canada and Capitol One UK. Brown also manages her own private coaching and HR consulting firm.

