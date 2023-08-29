Search 99% complete in Lahaina, officials say

LAHAINA, Maui >> About 99% of the area devastated by the Aug. 8 wildfires has been searched for human remains with only the waters and coastline left to be looked through.

Federal Emergency Management Agency search and rescue teams are demobilizing, and turning over all evidence gathered to the Maui Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Robert J. Fenton Jr., regional administrator for FEMA Region Nine, told reporters Monday.

Anthropologists with the FBI and the U.S. Department of Defense and mortuary specialists from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are supporting the ongoing recovery efforts.

FBI agents, members of the bureau’s evidence response team, forensic science experts and Maui police are working through a list of unaccounted-for people that most recently stood at 388.

“What’s happening right now is really the investigative process, which is being led by the Maui Police Department, supported by the FBI,” Fenton said. “As we investigate the unaccounted number and continue to do DNA testing to match those human remains, that number will come down.”

Divers from the Maui Fire Department, Navy and Coast Guard continue to search the waters off Lahaina, including sunken vessels.

“From land (the search) it’s done,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, the state adjutant general. “They are still doing search and recovery in the bay. They did the bay first, checked the sunken vessels, and now they’re doing the coastline.”

On Aug. 22, the FBI said it had collected 104 DNA samples.

As of Monday, MPD has had 112 official missing- person reports made.

Fifty-seven of those reports remain open. Twenty- four were closed, with the person having been located. Thirty-one reports have been closed after family members were notified of those people’s death, according to Maui police.

Twenty days after the 5.5-square-mile heart of Lahaina burned to the ground, killing at least 115 people, Maui firefighters were still working to extinguish three West Maui fires.

The Olinda fire is 85% contained and has burned an estimated 1,081 acres, according to a 2:32 p.m. news release from the county.

The Kula fire is 90% contained and has torched 202 acres, and the Lahaina fire is 90% contained, consuming about 2,170 acres.

On Monday the death toll remained at 115 as the county released the identities of two more victims. Lahaina residents Eugene Recolizado, 50, and Mark Kaminsky, 59, were identified by Maui police.

Gov. Josh Green spent Monday working on Maui, meeting with residents affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires in Kula and Lahaina.

During a meeting Monday with Upcountry residents and business owners at Kula Lodge, Green met with some of the 10 homeowners who lost everything.

Tom Liu, 82, who moved to Maui from North Carolina, lost his home and collection of paintings and artwork in the fire. He said he is “living proof” that the aloha spirit is at work supporting survivors.

“I’m gonna rebuild because I don’t want to leave this,” he said.

Green told the group that “our hearts are broken” for what happened to the Upcountry community and Lahaina.

“The number of people who passed is at 115. That number could fluctuate some depending on what we find,” said Green. “It is also astounding to see when one person’s house is damaged or to hear one story of a child … who counts fire hydrants now.”

Green detailed the government assistance and services available to fire survivors and those whose residents and businesses have been affected.

In response to a question from the audience about accessing services, Green promised the Upcountry group that he would personally ensure they remained in the loop with relief efforts as they evolved.

Megan Nakashima, president of Pukalani Superette in Makawao, asked Green whether he could pick up his phone and let people know that Kula needs all the water.

“There is a lot of people working right now, and they need help — real help. We’ve been crowdsourcing water. It’s crazy,” said Nakashima.

Hara told the group of Upcountry community members that three 400- gallon water trailers had been positioned Upcountry, and two more would be distributed by the county Department of Water Supply.

“A lot of water capabilities are moving in support of Kula,” he said.

From Kula, Green went to Wharf Street in Lahaina to link up with U.S. Reps. Jill Tokuda and Ed Case, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and the chair of the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources, Bruce Westerman, R-Ark.

Westerman was leading a bipartisan congressional delegation of nine House members Monday that toured the rubble on foot and in white vans driven by FEMA personnel.

Amid the backdrop of flame-scalded ships floating amid debris next to the burned-out harbormaster’s office, Green pitched Westerman and the delegation on the health care, housing and other relief needs of Lahaina.

He pledged to “never be political” with Westerman and promised to be a resource. He urged the Republican lawmaker to “talk to me as a brother.”

“I’ve never, ever, in my life seen anything like this,” said Green, referencing the surrounding devastation. “It’s shocking to our state. … It’s a small state. … We know who we lost.”

Westerman praised the FEMA response and thanked the federal workers and Navy, Coast Guard and county divers who could be seen tying up their boat after a harbor search.

He said the delegation in Lahaina wanted to be armed with the best information to help advocate for relief in Washington, D.C.

“Our heart goes out to you. This devastation, until you walk through and see it, you really don’t get it,” said Westerman, who said he spoke with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who is planning a trip to Lahaina. “It’s a high priority. We want to be here to help.”

Green ended his day in Kaanapali by visiting the shelter and family reunification center at the Hyatt Regency. Green, flanked by state staff, worked his way through the crowd of people, stopping to listen, talk story, answer questions and connect people with recovery resources.

He also met with medical staff, the Red Cross, volunteers and FEMA workers and staff supporting the shelter efforts.

The FBI’s DNA collection point and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, who are investigating the cause and origin of the fires, are also working out of the Hyatt.

Speaking to reporters after his visit, Green urged people to visit Maui while avoiding West Maui and affected areas where hazards remain.

“We want people travel to Maui and Hawaii. We encourage the world to travel here. … That will help them recover,” said Green. “We can’t have a year go by without having people return.”