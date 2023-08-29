Vulcans announce 2023 basketball signees

Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball head coach Kaniela Aiona announced the six members of the Vulcans’ new recruiting class last Friday.

The five incoming transfers and one true freshman signee will join eight returnees for UH Hilo, including 2022-23 Pacific West Conference Newcomer of the Year Carlos Ramsey Jr. and Defender of the Year Nadjrick Peat. The six signees will be tasked with replacing the five departures from a year ago.

The class includes incoming freshman Charles Higby Jr. of Real Salt Lake Academy and transfers Chandler Collins-Johnson from Victoria College, Amiri Crowder from Iowa Lakes CC and New Mexico Military Institute, Jake Kosakowski from UC San Diego, Charles Elzie III from The College of Idaho, and UH Manoa transfer Zoar Nedd. Nedd played in 48 games for the Rainbow Warriors over the past five years.

The first official practices are set for the opening week of October.