Football Top 10: Kahuku keeps place atop poll

A quiet week did no harm to Kahuku in the latest Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

Kahuku rambled for nine of 10 first-place votes from coaches and media in this week’s polling. A forfeit win over a depleted Aiea squad pushed Kahuku to 3-0 overall.

Punahou collected a single first-place vote and stayed put at No. 2 following a 45-0 win over Moanalua. Mililani, Campbell and Saint Louis round out the first five.

Saint Louis gave Nevada powerhouse Liberty a battle before losing 34-30 in Henderson.

Kapolei moved up a notch to No. 7 after a convincing 63-28 victory over Waipahu.

Farrington nudged closer to the Top 10 after a 40-0 win over Nanakuli. The Governors will host Kahuku on Friday.

Five Top 10 squads will be on the mainland this week. Punahou will fly to California and play Centennial on Saturday. Mililani is also airborne this week with a game at Sheldon (Ore.) on Friday. Also on Friday, Campbell will be Liberty’s second Hawaii opponent in as many weeks.

Saint Louis is spending the week in Las Vegas and will meet Desert Pines on Friday. Kapolei will play at Calabasas (Calif.) on Friday.

No. 6 Kamehameha, led by former Hilo coach Kaeo Drummondo, will be Waipahu’s third consecutive Top 10 opponent.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Aug. 28, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (9) (3-0, 0-0 OIA) 99 1

> def: Aiea, 7-0, forfeit

> next: at Farrington, Friday

2. Punahou (1) (3-0, 0-0 ILH) 91 2

> def. Moanalua, 45-0

> next: vs. Centennial (Calif.), Saturday

3. Mililani (3-1, 0-0 OIA) 80 3

> won at Radford, 58-7

> next: at Sheldon (Ore.), Friday

4. Campbell (3-0, 0-0 OIA) 70 4

> won at Leilehua, 48-7, Saturday

> next: at Liberty (Nev.), Friday

5. Saint Louis (1-2, 0-0 ILH) 57 5

> lost at Liberty (Nev.), 34-30

> next: vs. Desert Pines (Nev.) at Liberty HS

6. Kamehameha (2-0, 0-0 ILH) 45 6

> won at Waianae, 27-15

> next: at Waipahu, Friday

7. Kapolei (2-1, 0-0 OIA) 37 8

> won at Waipahu, 63-28

> next: at Calabasas (Calif.), Friday

8. Konawaena (2-1, 2-0 BIIF) 27 9

> def. Hilo, 55-8

> next: at Leilehua, Saturday

9. ‘Iolani (2-0, 1-0 ILH) 17 10

> def. Pac-Five, 41-0

> next: bye (vs. Saint Louis I-AA, Sept. 8)

10. Waipahu (0-2, 0-0 OIA) 13 7

> lost to No. 8 Kapolei, 63-28

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Friday

Also receiving votes: Farrington 7, Lahainaluna 5, Maui 2.

———

Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser