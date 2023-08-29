Girls volleyball Top 10: Punahou still the team to beat

Punahou remains a decisive No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 despite a bye week.

The Buffanblu collected eight of 10 possible first-place votes from coaches and media.

Kamehameha also had a bye yet bounced over ‘Iolani to claim the No. 2 spot. The Warriors and Raiders each garnered one first-place vote.

Every school in the Top 10 participated in the state tournament last year except Kamehameha, which finished third in the ILH.

‘Iolani is the defending state champion in Division I.

‘Iolani is on its way to the Big Island, where it will meet Campbell Hall on Wednesday to begin the Kamehameha-Hawaii Labor Day Classic.

No. 4 Moanalua is also en route to KS-Hawaii’s campus in Keaau. Na Menehune will battle Waiakea to begin pool play.

Tournament host KS-Hawaii remains at No. 5 and will play University.

The elite tournament has 10 teams from the continent and nine from Oahu.

Other Hawaii programs include Damien, Hawaii Baptist, Kalaheo, Kapolei, Nanakuli and Radford to go with four Hawaii island schools (Konawaena, Hilo, Waiakea and host KS-Hawaii).

The tournament runs through Saturday.

Baldwin, Hawaii Baptist, Kahuku, Mililani and Kapolei round out the Top 10.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

As of Aug. 28, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (8) (14-1, 0-0 ILH) 97 1

> bye

> bye

2. Kamehameha (8-1, 0-0 ILH) 83 3

> bye

> next: bye

3. ‘Iolani (1) (7-2, 0-0 ILH) 82 2

> bye

> next: vs. Campbell Hall, Wednesday

4. Moanalua (10-5, 0-0 OIA) 67 4

> bye

> next: vs. Waiakea, Wednesday

5. Kamehameha-Hawaii (2-0, 2-0 BIIF) 65 5

> def. Kealakehe 25-10, 25-9, 25-8

> next: vs. University, Wednesday

6. Baldwin (2-6, 0-0 MIL) 37 6

> bye

> next: at Maui, Tuesday

7. Hawaii Baptist (7-2, 0-0 ILH) 34 8

> bye

> next: vs. Seabury Hall, Wednesday

8. Kahuku (7-3, 0-0 OIA) 29 7

> bye

> bye

9. Mililani (5-2, 0-0 OIA) 19 9

> bye

>.next: bye (vs. Waianae, Sept. 11)

10. Kapolei (6-11, 0-0 OIA) 15 10

> bye

> next: vs. Eleanor Roosevelt, Wednesday

Also receiving votes: Mid-Pacific 12, Maryknoll 3, University 3, Damien 2, Punahou I-AA 2.

———

Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser