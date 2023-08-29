Kahuku’s Va’aimalae Fonoti developed into one of the state’s best running backs

The first time Kahuku football coach Sterling Carvalho saw Va‘aimalae Fonoti III, he was intrigued.
It was pandemic times and Kahuku players were busy working out at the park, preparing for Pylon season. Fonoti and family had recently returned to Hawaii after more than a decade away.
“He comes down to Laie Park. Everybody introduced him by his nickname, ’Squints.’ He had glasses and a ponytail,” Carvalho recalled. “He wasn’t as chiseled as he is now. ‘Coach, this is Squints. He wants to play.’ “
Fonoti began playing football, his one and only sport, when he was 5. That was in Anchorage, Alaska, where his father was stationed with the U.S. Army. Fonoti started as an offensive lineman. A year later, he became an running back. By the time he drilled in front of Carvalho, the bespectacled soon-to-be freshman was showing signs of becoming a spectacle with the pigskin.
“He said, ‘I’m a running back.’ Oh, this guy has some pretty good hands, good footwork,” Carvalho said. “So he was on our younger team. A goofy, ponytail guy with glasses.”
Last year, finally on the varsity, Fonoti was a promising, unproven element biding his time. A season-ending injury to Clyde Taulapapa landed Fonoti in the starting lineup, and Kahuku kept rolling. Fonoti finished the season with 815 yards and and 14 touchdowns on 157 carries (5.2 yards per attempt). He also caught eight passes for 82 yards and one TD as Kahuku went 12-2 and captured its second Open Division state title in a row.
Kahuku is 2-0 this season after a 49-0 win over Waianae and a 52-17 victory over Saint Louis. Now 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 200 pounds, Fonoti had a light workload against Waianae, then stepped up with 21 carries for 102 yards and two TDs against the the Crusaders.
“Right now, I think it’s good for us to have that confidence. We have to keep that team morale up. As a team, we have a whole new team basically, have to find a new identity,” Fonoti said. “That is the goal, shut out every team, get that three-peat back.”
Carvalho sees the impact of Fonoti.
“We had great captains last year. Vocal leaders. Alpha dogs. Malae stepped into that role this year. He has a physical presence in the locker room, but his vocal presence is coming out,” he said.
Coaches and media voted Fonoti to the Star-Advertiser All-State team last year. He has scholarship offers from Army and Montana. He wants more. Devoted to the weight room, he bench-presses 315 pounds and squats 405.
“I can get up there. I got hops for my height. I know I can get my hand in the basketball rim,” he said.
Carrying the football, excelling at the running back position — it’s in the bloodline for Va‘aimalae Fonoti III. His father, Va‘aimalae Fonoti Jr., played the position at McKinley back in the day. His uncle, the late Joe Taufete‘e, was another gifted runner with the ball during his heyday at Kaimuki.
Malae Fonoti has added a role of his own. Since last year, with his father transferred to Texas, the Kahuku senior is setting the tone at home for two younger brothers.
“Whatever mom needs, Fonoti is there. Cooking breakfast for his brothers. Making runs to the grocery store. Chores at home. He has taken it all in stride while earning a 3.6 grade-point average as a junior.
“Doing (more) chores is tough, but the workout part, it was really a daily routine for me. That’s what I’ve got to instill inside my two brothers,” Fonoti said, noting that they are running backs like himself. “My dad always took me to the park to do running back drills. When I got to eighth grade, he would take me to lift weights either at home or 24-Hour Fitness.”
SFC Va‘aimalae Fonoti Jr. is at Fort Cavazos, Texas — 2nd Battalion, 12th Calvary Regiment, 1st Arnored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division.
“Malae has really stepped up in the household to be a big brother and good son,” he said. “It’s never easy on the family to go through being physically apart, but we believe that the Lord sets struggles in our journey for growth. As parents, we see the benefits through Malae’s maturity.”
Older sister Margaret is at Central Washington playing rugby. Siua, 11, and Mathias, 9, keep Fonoti and his mother, Sao, on their toes.
“She lets me take the car sometimes to hang out with my friends. Sometimes, I would pick my brothers up from school, take them to school. They’re good on walking to practice,” he said. “Siua’s spirit animal would be a panda. He’s real laid-back, a go-with-the-flow kind of guy. Mathias is rugged, a wolverine. They’re good football players. My dad says they’re faster than I was at that age, but I say I was faster.”
Though his father is thousands of miles away, his words echo in Fonoti’s heart.
“The one that sticks for me is, I’ve got to be the man of the house while he’s away. I didn’t really pay much mind to it until maybe a few weeks after he left. Then it started to click, how I have to act, stuff like that,” he said. “It’s still the same, but some things I have to do a little differently. Think about how I have to do it. Think like a parent, and be somewhere in the middle.”
The Fonoti ohana went from Honolulu to Anchorage to Crestview, Fla.
“I just remember I was the only Polynesian in my class. They asked if we rode dolphins to go to school. We’d tell them all these made-up answers,” he said. “It was so funny.”
Fonoti’s cumulative GPA is 2.9 as he works off what was a rough freshman year of virtual learning. As that crucial number rises, it is likely the number of D-I offers will, too. There is no number, however, to measure what Fonoti means to his family.
Carvalho keeps a close watch, quietly observing the extra load on his running back’s shoulders.
“When dad is away, he takes care of the family, and has school and football to juggle,” Carvalho said. “Malae is a humble, hard-working player, a coach’s dream to coach.”
