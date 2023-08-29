Rainbow Wahine Igiede, Lang honored

After a 2-1 start to the season, the Hawaii women’s volleyball team edged ever so close to breaking into the Top 25, while two players were honored by the Big West on Monday.

Senior middle blocker Amber Igiede was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week, while junior Kate Lang earned the Big West Setter of the Week award.

Igiede put down a team-leading 39 kills in three matches in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic while hitting .337 and added 16 total blocks, including six solo stuffs.

It’s the seventh weekly Big West honor in Igiede’s career and fourth Offensive Player of the Week award.

Lang earned her sixth BWC weekly honor after recording a conference-best 120 assists with 25 digs and six blocks over three matches. She had 49 assists in each of her first two matches and recorded her 22nd career double-double with 10 digs in a four-set win over previously ranked San Diego.

Her four blocks against the Toreros was one shy of her career high.

Hawaii was the first team out in the latest AVCA women’s volleyball Top 25 rankings released Monday, receiving 162 votes to trail No. 25 Purdue by 15 votes.

Oregon, which swept Hawaii on Sunday and didn’t lose a set in the three-day tournament, jumped three spots to No. 6.

USC, which plays at Hawaii on Thursday and Saturday, dropped out of the Top 25 after going 1-2 to start the season. It was previously ranked No. 22.