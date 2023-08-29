Television and radio – August 29, 2023

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Angels at Phillies
|12:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Padres at Cardinals
|1:45 p.m.
|PADS
|NA/230
|NA
|Brewers at Cubs
|2 p.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|Regional Coverage
|3:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASKETBALL: FIBA World cup
|United States vs. Jordan
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Lynx at Mystics
|1 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242
|NA
|Mercury at Dream
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Sky at Sparks
|4 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Sky at Sparks
|4:30 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|SOCCER
|Saudi: Al Nassr vs. Al-Shabab FC
|8 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Italian (B): AC Pisa 1909 vs. Parma
|8:30 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Libertadores: Internacional vs. Club Bolivar
|noon
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Concacaf C. American: Cartaginés vs. Universi.
|noon
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Concacaf C. American: Saprissa vs. Cobán I.
|2 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Sudamericana: Estudiantes vs. Corinthians
|2:30 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Tennis
|U.S. Open, First Round
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|U.S. Open, First Round
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|U.S. Open, First Round
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|Volleyball: college women
|Texas at Minnesota
|2 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Florida at Stanford
|3 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|Florida at Stanford
|3 p.m.
|P12BA
|NA/234*
|255*
|Wednesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional Coverage
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Angels at Phillies
|7 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Regional Coverage
|12:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Regional Coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Rugby: nrl
|Brisbane Broncos vs. Melbourne Storm
|11:30 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|SOCCER
|Italian (B): Sampdoria vs. Venezia
|8:30 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Sudamericana: Defensa y Justicia vs. Botafogo
|noon
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Caribbean Cup: Golden Lion vs. Defense Force
|noon
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Caribbean Cup: Pantoja vs. Dunbeholden
|2 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|College women: Utah Valley at Utah
|2 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College women: Utah Valley at Utah
|2 p.m.
|P12MT
|NA/238*
|258*
|Sudamericana: Racing vs. Boca
|2:20 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Cent. Am. Cup: Comunicaciones vs. Herediano
|4 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Tennis
|U.S. Open, Second Round
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|U.S. Open, Second Round
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|U.S. Open, Second Round
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|Volleyball: college women
|Wisconsin at Arkansas
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|262
|Omaha at Nebraska
|2 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Tigers
|noon
|1500-AM
|MLB: Angels at Phillies
|12:30 p.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
|MLB: Reds at Giants
|3:15 p.m. (JIP)
|1500-AM
|Wednesday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Angels at Phillies
|9 a.m. (JIP)
|95.1-FM/760-AM
|MLB: Reds at Giants
|9:15 a.m.
|1500-AM
Sports | TV Radio
Television and radio – August 29, 2023
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.Get It Now
Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.
Be the first to knowGet web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.