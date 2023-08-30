Letter: Find creative solutions for school bus drivers

Your excellent editorial, “Proactive action on school bus woes” (Star- Advertiser, Our View, Aug. 24), noted the shortage of school bus drivers.

Part of the solution would be for Leeward Community College’s commercial driver license (CDL) education program to have a school bus to train CDL-S (and -P) drivers. Are there any idle buses with the driver shortage? The governor’s emergency school bus proclamation is a big help, too.

A positive move by the state Department of Education (DOE) allows more school bus routes to be shared across age groups — my request for two years now in Pearl City — with segregated seating (this time with positive intent): elementary students in front, middle school in the middle, and high school in the back.

Increased coordination between the DOE and the city can produce TheBus routes that connect for reasonable waits and/or drop-off points.

Finally, Route 73 to and from the Pearl City Peninsula to the Nakasone Performing Arts Center at Pearl City High School needs be restored or the functional equivalent (or better) provided. We look forward to more creative problem solving.

Daniel C. Smith

Pearl City

