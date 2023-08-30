comscore Letter: Let the voters decide Trump’s political future | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Let the voters decide Trump’s political future

The letter suggesting Donald Trump be taken off the ballot for being an insurrectionist was disturbing (“State should try to keep Trump off 2024 ballot,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 28). After doing a little research, I found out many others are calling for this action.

To me, this all sounds like another act of desperation on the part of Trump’s enemies.

First, Trump has not been convicted in a court of law. There is doubt that he is guilty of anything.

Second, this is again a common example of interpreting the Constitution.

Third, it’s based on an amendment passed in 1866 mainly to deal with Civil War debt.

Come on, folks. Let’s decide this whole thing at the ballot box, not in the courts or some political back room.

Brent Berk

Hawaii Kai

